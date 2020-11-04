After a Mabelle Avenue caller asked the Fergus Falls Police Department to put their injured dog down because the vet was closed, the caller was advised to call the after hours vet for assistance.
The Fergus Falls Police Department was later alerted to the sound of gunshots on Mabelle Avenue. An officer spoke to a couple living on Mabelle that said they had not heard or seen anything.
