Fergus Falls police officers were asked to assist a medical facility on Maryland Lane Monday by a nursing supervisor.
A client was seen holding an object while asleep. The supervisor believed it was possibly a homemade weapon.
When police arrived staff members entered the room and removed a hairbrush which is considered contraband.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.