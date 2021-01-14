The Fergus Falls Police Department became involved Tuesday when another child bit the complainant’s 7-year-old daughter on the arm.
The complainant was advised by the landlord to report the mutual altercation for tenant documentation.
The officer answering the call advised the mother to speak with both children about the incident and keep them apart if they could not play nice.
