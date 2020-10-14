On Tuesday, the Fergus Falls Police Department received a report of a man in a black hoodie walking through a Lakeview Drive yard after getting out of a newer pickup truck with a pontoon behind it.
Officers spoke with the owner of the lawn the man was walking through and was informed that the man was hired to remove their dock that day.
