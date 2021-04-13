Fergus Falls police responded to a call from Lake Region Healthcare at approximately 3:17 p.m. on Thursday from hospital staff about an unidentified male patient who was allegedly in possession of a Taser and knives. Police records state that an officer was dispatched and made contact with the patient and removed his belongings from him and his room. Police say that staff placed the man’s items in a secured location. The unknown male was referred to a mental health crisis member who was speaking with him upon law enforcement departure.
- Certified Peer Recovery Specialist
- Supervisory Position
- HELP WANTED Elks Point on Wall Lake Looking for an
- HELP WANTED West Central Community Services is hiring direct support
- HELP WANTED West Central Community Services is currently hiring a
- Star Bright Professional Cleaning Services Fergus Falls, is seeking drivers
- WORKERS NEEDED for PT custodial work at the Hansel Lake
- Administrative Assistant
- Land & Resources Seasonal Inspector
- OTC Child Social Worker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.