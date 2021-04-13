Fergus Falls police responded to a call from Lake Region Healthcare at approximately 3:17 p.m. on Thursday from hospital staff about an unidentified male patient who was allegedly in possession of a Taser and knives. Police records state that an officer was dispatched and made contact with the patient and removed his belongings from him and his room. Police say that staff placed the man’s items in a secured location. The unknown male was referred to a mental health crisis member who was speaking with him upon law enforcement departure.

