A female caller about to get on a plane to Los Angeles called the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday to report a back door alarm at her Fergus Falls residence.
An officer checked all doors at the residence and found them secure. A neighbor said that a black van had been parked near the garage a short time before but it was gone when the officer arrived. There were no signs of damage.
