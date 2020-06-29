A welfare check was requested of the Fergus Falls Police Department by an employee at Perham Health Sunday night after a Fergus Falls man called their facility by mistake.
A Fergus Falls officer spoke with the man who admitted he got mixed up at times. He answered the officer’s questions and denied the need for any further assistance.
