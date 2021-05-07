The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call from a person on Tuesday on the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue stating that their Chevy Suburban was struck in a parking lot, and the complainant wanted it documented that it wasn’t them.
The person reported that there was damage to the other vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup, that appeared to have a mangled license plate. After arriving on the scene, an officer located the owner of the F-150, and learned that the damage on the pickup was from a prior crash with a deer. Police say the two vehicles never made contact, and there was no crash.
