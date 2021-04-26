Fergus Falls police responded to a report on April 14 of a disturbance with a customer, in a store located on the 3000 block of West State Highway 210. Upon arrival by law enforcement it was determined that a person had become angry at store staff over personal information required for a money transfer service. After officers spoke to the person, police stated they understood the need for the information. The store did however pursue a trespass order against the person.

