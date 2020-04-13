A call came in at 12:36 a.m. Saturday from a female on Green Acres Drive who alleged there were people on her back porch.
The caller told the responding officer that two people had fled on foot after shining a flashlight into her back porch window.
Another officer was dispatched later and arrived in short order but observed nothing. The first officer to answer the call was only a half a block away from the residence when a third call was received. No one was noticed coming or going from the area audibly or visually.
A third officer checked out the complainant’s porch and found no one inside. The complainant was overly concerned about her son’s friends showing up. Her son had only moved out the week before.
