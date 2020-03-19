A caller reported hearing someone yelling close to his home on West Cavour Avenue Wednesday.
The Fergus Falls Police Department sent officers to the scene where they found a man who had left Lake Region Hospital. The man did not have a key for his house but he did have a cellphone and said he could make his own arrangements.
The officers returned to the scene later on a similar complaint and found the man laying in mud partially undressed. He appeared to be under the influence of something. The man stated he had used drugs after the officers had left. He was transported to Lake Region by emergency medical service personnel.
