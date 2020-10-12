The Fergus Falls Police Department was treated to two sides of a quarrel Saturday between a former couple.
The woman told an officer that her “ex” had threatened to show up at her apartment, hurt her dog and beat up her male friend.
The “ex” denied saying these things and said the female had messaged him that she missed him.
