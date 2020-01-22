Help from law enforcement was sought by a Fergus Falls complainant living on the 200 block of Franklin Avenue in retrieving a car being used in California by a family friend. The police were told the friend was refusing to return the car.
After some reflection, the complainants told the police officer assigned to the call that they would give their California friend more time.
