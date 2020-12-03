The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted Wednesday by a person who had been asked to cash checks for another person. The caller found out the checks had already been cashed and her friend was out approximately $2,000.
The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted Wednesday by a person who had been asked to cash checks for another person. The caller found out the checks had already been cashed and her friend was out approximately $2,000.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.