Fergus Falls police are investigating a report of a break-in that took place at an apartment complex on the 300 block of Western Avenue.
The complainant contacted police at 2:10 p.m. and stated that someone entered a garage at the complex and ransacked a vehicle. Police said the break-in occurred at the east door into the garage. At this time it is unknown if items are missing.
