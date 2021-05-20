An apartment resident on Westside Drive reported to Fergus Falls police on Tuesday that their vehicle was hit on Monday night by another tenant in a shared parking lot. 

The resident told an officer that they noticed some minor damage to their vehicle and believed a vehicle parked close to it the previous evening may have scraped and dented it when backing out. The officer assisted the parties in exchanging insurance information, but said they were unable to establish if the two vehicles made contact.

