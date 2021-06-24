The Fergus Falls Police Department is investigating a possible stolen vehicle and follow-up from a resident living on the 400 block of South Tower Road.
A complainant contacted police on Monday about a vehicle stolen about a year ago that was never reported. The resident said they are now receiving updates about the vehicle — such as it was towed — and did not know what to do about it because the vehicle is missing. Police say a follow-up investigation will be conducted.
