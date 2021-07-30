A resident on the 1500 block of West Fir Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police at approximately 12:52 a.m. on Wednesday reporting two individuals who had come into their home and then left, possibly going into a wooded area. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the resident stated to the officer that the two unknown trespassers fled on foot toward a corn field to the rear of the property after being discovered by them and another person. Police say the investigating officer received conflicting statements given by the resident, and the other witness about the incident. Officers checked the area but didn’t locate anyone. The resident stated that the front door was unlocked and nothing was taken or damaged.

Load comments