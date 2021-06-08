Fergus Falls police are investigating a possible assault that occurred on Junius Avenue Wednesday, June 2.
The call came in at approximately 6:34 p.m., and the complainant stated to an officer that they were assaulted by a male who had reached into their vehicle and punched and pulled their hair. There are no additional details available at this time.
