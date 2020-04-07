The Minnesota State Patrol passed on information for officers Friday at 12:38 a.m. which was allegedly given to the complainant near Evansville by a man heading for Fargo in a white Chrysler Pacifica.

According to information shared with the Fergus Falls Police Department, the suspect, while asking for the use of an ice scraper, had told the complainant he had a dead body in the back of his van and was looking for a motel for the night. 

