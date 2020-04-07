The Minnesota State Patrol passed on information for officers Friday at 12:38 a.m. which was allegedly given to the complainant near Evansville by a man heading for Fargo in a white Chrysler Pacifica.
According to information shared with the Fergus Falls Police Department, the suspect, while asking for the use of an ice scraper, had told the complainant he had a dead body in the back of his van and was looking for a motel for the night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.