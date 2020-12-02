A police officer located a stolen 2003 Dodge 2500 pickup near the Perham Elementary School.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office had received a report about the stolen pickup from the owner.
Photos of the abandoned vehicle were taken before it was released to the owner.
