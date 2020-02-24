At 7:54 a.m. Saturday a Fergus Falls police officer was dispatched to the 100 block of North Cascade after a caller reported a female yelling “leave me alone!”
The officer spoke with the complainant who said the screaming sounded as if it came from a nearby business place but no one was found in the vicinity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.