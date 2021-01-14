When a vehicle was reported running in a parking lot for more than 40 minutes at 2:41 a.m. on East Fir Avenue, a Fergus Falls police officer checked and found the vehicle’s occupant was sleeping in the car after having an argument with his girlfriend.
The man agreed to return to the house.
