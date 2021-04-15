Fergus Falls police responded to a disturbance call on Tuesday at a group home on Highland Avenue involving a client who lives with mental health issues. 

Staff at the home reported that the client became upset, ripped a baseball off the wall and threw it across a room. Police say there was no physical assault toward any of the staff. The client was able to be calmed down and staff was worked on a transport plan to the hospital for possible psychiatric placement at another facility. 

No additional law enforcement help was needed.

