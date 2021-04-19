Fergus Falls Police responded to a noise complaint from an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Summit Avenue at approximately 10:49 p.m. Wednesday. 

Upon arrival, an officer observed a person talking loudly from a hallway area. The officer requested that the person keep their voice down and the person agreed they would. 

Police advised the complainant that if they called back they would refer them to the landlord for any future resolution.

 

