A female eating lunch in the Shopko parking lot on East Lincoln Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday after seeing a younger man in a silver Cadillac driving through the lot at approximately 30 mph. She was unsure if he was intoxicated.
An officer located the vehicle and spoke to the vehicle occupant who said a friend had been driving the vehicle. He added that he did not have a driver’s license. The vehicle’s owner was informed of the complaint and told to do a better job of monitoring its speed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.