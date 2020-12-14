A female eating lunch in the Shopko parking lot on East Lincoln Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday after seeing a younger man in a silver Cadillac driving through the lot at approximately 30 mph. She was unsure if he was intoxicated.

An officer located the vehicle and spoke to the vehicle occupant who said a friend had been driving the vehicle. He added that he did not have a driver’s license. The vehicle’s owner was informed of the complaint and told to do a better job of monitoring its speed.

