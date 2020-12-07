A caller from Stanton Avenue alleged someone had been dumping food on the ground. He said his dog had eaten some of the food and it had made him sick.
The food was dumped at the spot every day according to the complainant.
A Fergus Falls police officer checked the area but did not locate any dumped garbage or piles of food.
