Some poor driving led law enforcement to check on a female Thursday in Henning. The officer found the driver was not used to driving at night so he followed her home.
When the driver mentioned she was concerned about her high blood pressure and other minor medical issues, the Henning Ambulance was called to her residence. She was not transported but a neighbor agreed to check on her after one hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.