A resident living south of Johannes Lake near Dalton reported the possible theft of a dock on Monday.
The complainant said at this time it is unknown if the dock blew away and sunk or was taken. The complainant also said they were going to use their pontoon’s sonar to check the lake for the dock. The dock is described as a 24-foot aluminum dock with wood decking valued at $900.
