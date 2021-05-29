A person residing on the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue on Thursday contacted Fergus Falls Police about a possible hit and run incident. 

The person told police they were unsure when it happened, but that it appeared that someone had driven into the side of their pickup truck, and first noticed the damage on Thursday. When an officer responded, they observed a dent on the passenger side in front of the rear bumper. Police say the suspect is unknown at this time.

 

