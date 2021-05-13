A resident on the east side of Fergus Falls contacted police on Wednesday about the theft of mail.
The complainant reported that a family member had mailed them some financial records in an envelope but after receiving it the complainant noticed the envelope had been opened and taped back shut, it was also missing the financial records the family member had sent them through the mail. An officer advised the complainant about contacting the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, as well as notifying the proper agencies, including the Social Security office for compromised information. At this time, Fergus Falls police say it is unknown where the mail theft or tampering occurred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.