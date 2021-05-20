A resident on the 1600 block of County Highway 111 reported to Fergus Falls police on Tuesday that a vehicle window may have been broken by a flying rock from a lawn mowing crew.
The complainant stated they believed a person hired to mow properties at the trailer park accidentally broke a window on the vehicle, and that contact had already been made with the land manager. Police say the registered owner of the vehicle stated that they would take care of the window and did not need assistance. The incident occurred on private property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.