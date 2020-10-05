A female on Green Acres Way may have overdose on Tylenol, according to the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday.
Following an argument with her father, the woman took 1 ½ bottles of Tylenol and sent messages regarding the incident. The female was found in bed and walked to the ambulance on her own and under no apparent distress.
