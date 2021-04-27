A possible scam involving the purchase of a dog was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. A rural Fergus Falls family contacted law enforcement to report that their daughter had paid approximately $9,300 for a dog using the Zelle Payment System. The seller told the family that the “package” was currently in Duluth. They stated that they are also being told that the delivery date keeps changing. The family reported to the sheriff’s office that the company told them that they had moved to New York recently, and that’s where the dog would be coming from.
Possible scam involving dog sale
James Allen
