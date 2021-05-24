A complainant on the 300 block of Channing Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday about a possible theft of groceries from their vehicle. 

Two cases of lemonade valued at $5 were missing from the back of the complainant’s vehicle that was parked on the street by someone between 3:30-3:35 p.m. on Thursday. An officer spoke with multiple people playing at the playground across the street who said they noticed the drinks on the trunk of the car, but didn’t notice or see anyone take them.

