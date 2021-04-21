At approximately 4:41 p.m. Monday, a person called the Otter Tail County Dispatch to report someone had taken their vehicle while they were sleeping. Upon investigation by a sheriff’s deputy, the complainant who reported the incident said the person who took the vehicle was on their way back to the residence with the vehicle and that they no longer wished to report the vehicle as stolen. However, shortly after the complainant called back to say the vehicle was never returned and again wanted to report it stolen. The person said they had personal possessions and medication in the vehicle which they needed. The sheriff’s office then said the person who took the vehicle texted the complainant and said they were in Detroit Lakes, and then shortly afterwards texted again that they were in Park Rapids. Becker and Hubbard counties were notified to look out for the vehicle.
