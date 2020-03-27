Two Otter Tail County deputies dealt with a postal employee Thursday who reported that he had been threatened in Erhard while delivering mail.

The complainant said the person making the threat thought the carrier had taken a check from his mail. He also said he made vague threats about thieves.

The complaint told the deputies he was able to calm him down. He also explained the process of how to report issues to the United States Postal Service.

