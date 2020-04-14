A trespassing complaint was made to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office Monday after fence posts were found cut and a gate was removed for the second year in a row.

A deputy found that the fence had been cut sometime after the 2019 deer hunting season. It was believed the damage was done because the property is close to a snowmobile trail on County Highway 27.

The estimated cost of repairing the damage was $100.

