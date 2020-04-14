A trespassing complaint was made to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office Monday after fence posts were found cut and a gate was removed for the second year in a row.
A deputy found that the fence had been cut sometime after the 2019 deer hunting season. It was believed the damage was done because the property is close to a snowmobile trail on County Highway 27.
The estimated cost of repairing the damage was $100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.