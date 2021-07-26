Fergus Falls police took a report on Thursday from a local landlord about a pot-bellied pig that was being kept at a rental property. The landlord told police they requested the tenants not have it there. An officer responding knocked on the door of the property and received no answer. The officer observed a dog barking, but no other animals were heard. The landlord was advised of the officer’s findings. The case was forwarded to Fergus Falls City Hall.

