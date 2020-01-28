A semi hauling a trailer containing potatoes rolled into a ditch on County Highway 8 in Paddock Township Monday 14 miles east of Perham.

A deputy sheriff found that neither the driver of the semi nor his female passenger had been injured. The driver received a citation for driving without a valid CDL, no current medical certificate and no Department of Transportation number.

The semi was severely damaged and cleanup effort required.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments