A semi hauling a trailer containing potatoes rolled into a ditch on County Highway 8 in Paddock Township Monday 14 miles east of Perham.
A deputy sheriff found that neither the driver of the semi nor his female passenger had been injured. The driver received a citation for driving without a valid CDL, no current medical certificate and no Department of Transportation number.
The semi was severely damaged and cleanup effort required.
