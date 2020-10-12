The operator of a road grader contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after finding what he believed to be drugs.
The complainant said he had found a baggie with an unknown white, powdery substance on the roadway Oct. 6. He had put it in his road grader and forgotten about it.
Grant County was notified and their sheriff’s office agreed to retrieve the baggie and dispose of it.
