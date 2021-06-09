The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that a power line was down in a yard and sparking at a residence on the 39000 block of County Highway 1 on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. When a deputy arrived on scene, they observed that a tree limb had fallen on a power line, causing it to arc, which started a small fire. Ottertail Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire and Lake Region Electric was there to fix the power line.

Load comments