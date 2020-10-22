A driver lost control of a vehicle headed south Tuesday on County Highway 119, hitting a pole and dropping power lines across the road.
The accident occurred near the intersection of McArthur Road and County Highway 119 on the north side of Stalker Lake.
The driver of the vehicle was able to back out of the ditch. Lake Region Electric was notified.
