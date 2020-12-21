The Wadena County Sheriff's Office is seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck a Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative power pole early Monday on Wadena County Highway 26, north of the 220th Street intersection.
The sheriff’s office is looking for a mid-2000s maroon Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with severe damage to the front and rear end of the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office will be missing a running board, a handle on the rear endgate and broken tail lights. The airbags were also reportedly deployed.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Wadena County Sheriff's Office at 218-631-7600. The reference case number is 20018920.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.