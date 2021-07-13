The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a down power pole at the intersection of East Main Street and Southeast Second Avenue in Perham Friday.

According to the report, the power pole fell over and sparks were emitting from the lines.

Homeowners warned about burning plastic

Homeowners on County Highway 40 were warned by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday after they were burning plastic.

According to the report, the homeowners were burning plastic in a fire pit behind their home. Law enforcement advised them to put out the fire because of the high-risk fire warning.

