The Fergus Falls Police Department received a complaint Tuesday of harassing phone calls.
The complainant alleged the offending party had also been calling places around Fergus Falls and impersonating both himself and members of his family.
After making contact with the suspect, the investigating officer found the identity of the person making the prank calls. The parents of the suspects were notified and instructed to deal with the problem at their home.
