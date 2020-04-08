A resident of Pioneer Road alleged Tuesday that a small child had left a voicemail saying someone was going to “get her.”
A Fergus Falls police officer responded to the call and heard a voicemail on the complainant’s cellphone of a female voice asking for help. There was no caller ID The complainant could not identify the voice and suspected it might be a prank call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.