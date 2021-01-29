Ole Ard, a 63-year-old resident of 30375  County Highway 43 near Erhard, notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday of a possible homicide involving one of his pregnant mares.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, after deputies located the dead horse they had reason to believe it had been shot shortly before Ard reported the incident.

The horse was pastured with a number of other horses. Death came from a single gunshot wound.

As of Friday morning the case is under investigation by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 218-998-8555.

Ard’s farm is located 9 miles northeast of Erhard in Friberg Township.

