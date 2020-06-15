A theft of a pressure washer was reported Monday to the Fergus Falls Police Department after a homeowner on the 400 block of Seventh Avenue discovered it was gone.
According to the complaint, the caller left the washer sitting outside the house Friday and discovered it gone the next morning. There are no suspects at this time but the investigation is ongoing.
