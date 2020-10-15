A Princeton couple suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Monday on Interstate 94 when their 2014 Chevrolet Captiva rolled after being struck by metal poles being hauled by a westbound 2006 Peterbilt semi 15 miles east of Moorhead.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol the accident was reported at 9:23 a.m. in Clay County. The semi driver, 28-year-old James Louis Dickenson of River Falls, Wisconsin, lost control and rolled into the center median. His load of metal poles broke loose and hit the Captiva, causing it to also roll.
Injured in the accident was 73-year-old Darrell James Olson and his passenger, 71-year-old Susan Marcella Olson.
The Olsons were transported to Sanford Health in Fargo. Dickenson was not injured.
All three parties were wearing seat belts.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene were units of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, MNDOT, the Sabin Fire Department and the Barnesville Fire Department.
